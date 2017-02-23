The protesters squatted in front of the Raj Bhavan gate where they clashed with police and security personnel. The AMSU members and womenfolk also shouted slogans demanding the yet-to-be declared details of the Naga peace accord.

The ‘Framework Agreement’ was signed between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015. But the details of the agreement are yet to be released.

Since the signing of the Agreement, social organistions and political parties in Manipur have been demanding the Centre that the details of the agreement be made public at the earliest.

Later, a seven-member team of AMSU and womenfolk called on Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan. They urged Dr Heptulla that the Centre should release the details of the ‘Framework Agreement’.