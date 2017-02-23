Sonowal addressed three public meetings organised for BJP candidates at Keirao, Langthabal and Sagolband constituencies. Addressing the public meeting at Sagolband this afternoon, Sonowal urged the people to support BJP as the party is the “only alternative for a value based life and quality co-existence” in Manipur while alleging that the ruling Congress Government in the State has encouraged “corruption culture”.

He also charged his Manipur counterpart of not taking up any step to solve the three month-long economic blockadeand for not giving a “positive response” in connection with the setting up of the National Sports University.

On Monday, State Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh had charged the Centre of doing “politics” over the Sports University saying that the Centre is not introducing the Bill in connection with the setting up of the varsity in the Parliament.

Union Minister of State for Railways and BJP leader Rajen Gohain told media persons here today that the 111 km Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway project will help Manipur immensely. Despite the blockade, the projects will be completed as per schedule, he said.

50 injured: As many as 50 persons mostly BJP supporters were injured when a mini-truck carrying them to an election rally at Singhat, in Churachandpur district met a road mishap near Behiang, a remote village along Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday, reports said.