



Besides the Ministers, 24 Parliamentary Secretaries and six advisors were also appointed to the jumbo-sized Shurhozelie Ministry today. However, portfolios of the new inductees were not allocated.

Former Minister Imkong L Imchen and three-time MLA from Mokokchung district, whose suspension from NPF was revoked by party president Dr Shürhozelie with effect from February 21, found place in the Ministry. Suspension of Imchen was revoked on Tuesday after he tendered his unconditional apology to the party president for committing “breach of discipline” and “anti-party activities”.

The term of the Naga People’s Front-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland Government will end in February 2018.

81-year-old NPF president and former DAN chairman Dr Shurhozelie was unanimously elected as leader of DAN Legislature Party by the alliance legislators on February 20 to replace TR Zeliang as Nagaland CM.

Odisha Governor SC Jamir and outgoing Chief Minister Zeliang have extended hearty congratulations to Dr Shurhozelie on becoming the CM of Nagaland.