Missing woman found

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Feb 22 - One Sabjan Nesa (36) of Barpeta, who went missing from her rented house at Kotabari yesterday, was found with an injury to her head last night from Sajanpara, Azara. Police immediately admitted her to Azara Civil Hospital and later she was referred to the GMCH. Her condition is stable and according to the medical report, there is no evidence of rape, said police sources from the Azara Police Station. A case numbering 75/17 under Section 341/320/326/307 has been registered against Namuddin Bhuyan (66) who allegedly abducted her and took her to Sajanpar at Azara. Police are investigating the matter and have started a manhunt.