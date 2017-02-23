Saikia said the language revolution in Bangladesh took place when its national language Bengali was on the verge of being suppressed by Pakistan. He was speaking on the occasion of International Mother Tongue Day, observed by the Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University. Saikia spoke on the history and growth of this significant day and shared experiences of his journalistic career during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

He further added that Bengali as a language is an invincible force because of the abundance of sacrifices in the war of independence where all sections of the Bengali society including women participated and established the identity for the language in the global scenario. He opined that clash of language is a common problem that has the tendency of resilience.

The session was made more interesting by raising of the issue of North-East Reorganisation where Saikia discussed the incident that led to the coining of the distinguishing term ‘Seven Sisters’ from the rainbow region. The session was also attended by the faculties, students and research scholars of the department.