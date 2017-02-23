Brahmon Sobha, a registered global society, like in previous years, will perform ‘Rudra Yajna’ and ‘Rudra Paath’ on the occasion.

It is believed that Lord Shiva had incarnated here to destroy a demon called Bhimasura and protect his devotees. The Shiva Purana and the Koti Rudra Samhita refer to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Dakini Hill. Bhimeswar Dham at Pamohi is interpreted by the devotees as the Dwadas Jyotirlinga.

“There is no temple here. Instead there is a hill stream surrounding the Shivalinga and one can observe continuous water flowing over the linga. There is also a Lord Ganesha temple midway to this Dham,” Dr IR Bhattacharjee, working president of Brahmon Sabha said.

Meanwhile, the Khanapara Rajahuwa Sri Sri Siva Puja Udjapan Samiti will celebrate Shivaratri with a daylong programme on February 25.