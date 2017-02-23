Senior journalist DN Chakravartty, who is the president of both the organisations, presided over the function.

Baneswar Khound, member in charge of administration, GSCA, while felicitating Sarma for his exemplary services for the cause of cancer-afflicted patients and their families hailing from the North East, dwelt at length on how Sarma has selflessly and effectively been rendering assistance to suffering humanity.

Jogabrata Dutta, working president of Ambikagiri Memorial Trust, felicitated Sarma with a gamosa, while Khound and Chakravartty honoured him with a shawl and a japi. Dr Banikanta Sarma, Khanindra Chandra Das and Madhabendra Dutta Baruah, while felicitating Sarma, thanked him for his commendable services and expressed the hope that his services would be duly recognised by the society at large.

Replying to the felicitation, Sarma said that cancer has assumed alarming dimensions as over seven lakh people lose their lives every year in India to cancer, while ten lakh new persons get afflicted every year. He added that besides being hereditary, 40 per cent cases could be attributed to changes in lifestyle of people and tobacco consumption.

“In the mad pursuit of material excellence, our people lose sight of the importance of coexistence with nature. While cancer is the final manifestation of unusual multiplication of cells, our people are not generally aware of the seven symptoms before the disease advances to the second stage,” he said, and suggested that proper arrangement should be made to motivate the new generation about proper lifestyle and the danger from consumption of tobacco products.