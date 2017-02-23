



Presenting the award to Troilokya Datta, noted litterateur Dr Birendranath Datta called him a great artist and a cartoonist par excellence. “He is a great artist. As a cartoonist, he is a pioneer in Assam and his images are powerful and carry a strong social message,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Troilokya Datta recollected his long association with late Pranab Barua and described him as a legendary artist. “We were born in the same year and had an enduring friendship. He was a born artist and his works stand out for their originality and poignancy,” he said.

Born in Barpeta district in 1930, Troilokya Datta was the first commercial cartoonist of Assam. He also had a long stint with the Assam Tribune group of newspapers. He has received several awards and accolades that include Bishnu Rabha Bota, Sonit Konwar Gajen Baruah Bota, Amulya Kakati Smarok Bota, etc.