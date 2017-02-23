



Two other organisations – Assam State Council for National and International Affairs and Assam State Council for Generation of National Opinion against Bangladeshi Infiltration in Assam – were also launched at the meeting.

Explaining the aims and objectives of these organisations, Chakravartty said that over 2,100 women are raped every year in Assam, which includes 125 minor girls.

“The need is to generate strong public opinion against all those criminals who have been indulging in such heinous crimes taking advantage of the apathy of society and the ineffectiveness of police,” he said.

Referring to the Assam State Council for National and International Affairs, Chakravartty said that the council would hold regular discussions in order to keep the people of Assam well informed about the current affairs in the world.

Explaining the objectives of the Assam State Council for Generation of National Opinion against Bangladeshi Infiltration in Assam, Chakravartty said although over six million Bangladeshi infiltrators have been threatening the very existence of the Assamese people, general masses in the rest of the country have scant knowledge about the threats confronted by the people of Assam. The council would endeavour to create national public opinion against infiltration and to persuade the Government of India to tackle the problem vigorously.

Jogabrata Dutta was selected as working president of the Assam State Council for Protection of Rights and Honour of Women, while Nava Thakuria was chosen as working president of the Assam State Council for National and International Affairs, with Uttam Baruah as general secretary. Bhadra Krishna Goswami and Nilakanta Nath were selected working president and general secretary respectively of the Assam State Council for Generation of National Opinion against Bangladeshi Infiltration in Assam.