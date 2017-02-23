



“Four or five days before we rescued her, we were informed by an alert local that Rabina’s family had approached a kazi, apparently for solemnising the wedding. We asked some locals to keep an eye on the house. On that day, Rabina was spotted in a saree, which raised apprehensions that the wedding could be held on that day. Immediately we conducted an operation and rescued the girl from her uncle’s residence,” Kamrup (Metro) District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Binjumoni Das said.

Rabina’s Bilasipara-based father was summoned, but he feigned ignorance and said he had sent the girl with her mother to Guwahati as he was unable to bear her educational expenses. Her mother had been absconding till Monday.

Rabina is among eight minors rescued by Childline since January last year, as cases of child marriages continued to rear their ugly head in the capital city.

“Not that there were less cases earlier. Now the cases are being reportedpeople are becoming more aware. Most of the victims are girls, but there are boys too,” Childline’s Guwahati coordinator Nirmal Deka said.

In fact, a 17-year-old boy had come to the district child protection unit, seeking its help after his father tried to organise his marriage along with his brother. The DCPO intervened and prevented the marriage and the boy is now pursuing his studies.

Since May 2015, nine cases were reported, of which six were in the Dhirenpara locality alone.

According to the DCPO, many of the cases were from the minority community. “The minority community and floating populace, including the Hindi-speaking community, are the most vulnerable group. Not that they are not aware. But due to various reasons, including financial constraints, they get involved in such acts,” she said.

The child welfare committee conducts counselling for the victims as well as the guardians. “In many cases, the guardians are cooperating… they have given underatkings,” Das said.

Concerned at the rise in the number of cases, the DCPO has roped in an NGO to conduct a survey in the city and identify the vulnerable areas.

“We have requested Child Friendly, an NGO, to conduct a survey in the city and identify the vulnerable areas so that we can organise sensitisation programmes and reach out to the vulnerable sections. Slum areas are also under our radar,” the CDPO said.

The CDPO has also roped in citizens in some localities for alerting the authorities in the event of any information regarding such incidents.

“As many of the cases have been reported in the Dhirenpara area, we are holding a programme coinciding with the Child Protection Day on March 4 in the locality. In some cases, we also have to be stern. If one or two guardians are arrested, it will send a message. In fact, according to law, besides the priest/kazi, even the invited guests at a child marriage are liable to face punishment for supporting the event,” she added.