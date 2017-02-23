

Kamrup (M) DC Dr M Angamuthu leading a cleanliness drive on the Umananda Temple premises ahead of Maha Shivaratri Puja, on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The administration is coordinating with various departments as well as temple committees of Sukreswar Devalaya, Basistha Devalaya, Umananda Devalaya and Lankeswar Devalaya for smooth and peaceful celebration of the festival, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Dr M Angamuthu told this newspaper.

He said that all efforts would be made to ensure that sale of drugs and narcotics does not take place in and around the temple complexes.

The DC said that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will be in charge of cleanliness, including providing dustbins and clearing of garbage before the festival as requested by the temple committees, and will undertake necessary fogging in and around the temple complexes from February 23 to February 25.

“We have requested the committees of Sukreswar, Umananda, Basistha and Lankeswar to make necessary arrangements, including proper drinking water facility, CCTV and garbage disposal in consultation with the GMC, local police stations and the Public Health and Engineering department,” said Dr Angamuthu.

Lighting facilities will include 24 hours stand/by generators to be arranged by the temple committees and they have also been tasked to arrange sufficient lighting in and around places of worship.

The temple committees will arrange disposal of garbage as per the instructions of GMC officials.

“The temple committees will arrange loudspeakers at the places of worship in low and controlled volume and only up to 10 pm,” said Dr Angamuthu.

The City Police is making all necessary security arrangement in all the places of worship and women police personnel will be deployed at all such places, including Uzanbazar Ghat, Sukreswar and Rajaduar Ghat.

“IWT has been requested to take necessary steps to prohibit plying of private machine and country boats in the Brahmaputra during the festival period and the department has also been asked to illuminate the ghats in consultation with the GMC,” said the DC, adding that River Police has been tasked to arrange on adequate number of boats and to keep strict vigil and coordinate efforts with local administration, City Police, NDRF and SDRF.

NDRF and SDRF will place rescue teams at Uzanbazar Ghat, Sukreswar Ghat and Pandu Ghat, along with equipment to meet any type of eventualities.

No ferry services will be allowed after 4.30 pm from Uzanbazar Ghat and Rajaduar Ghat.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will make all necessary arrangements at Uzanbazar Ghat and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at the Umananda Temple. The ATDC and GMDA have also been asked to construct two layers of barricades at both places, said Dr Angamuthu.

Medical teams with first aid facilities and ambulances will be stationed at Uzanbazar Ghat, Rajaduar Ghat, Umananda and all other major places of worship. Fire tenders will also be kept ready.

Control rooms will function at Uzanbazar Ghat and Rajaduar Ghat.

The Commandant of Civil Defence will provide volunteers at the places of worship and also at ghats.