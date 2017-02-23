Amid reports that the Chief Justice of India has given a direction to the Arunachal Pradesh Government to register an FIR and start probe on the matter, sources close to Pul’s family said that they have got a call from the office of the CJI requesting Dangwimsai Pul to appear before Justice Khehar on Thursday.

Dangwimsai Pul told media persons that they have written to the CJI after Itanagar police failed to lodge an FIR on the issue. She said that she expects a free and fair probe. Ozingshu Pul, son of late Kalikho Pul, said they have come to know that the Arunachal Pradesh Police has been directed to lodge an FIR and begin probe on the basis of the suicide note.

Late Pul’s family has now decided to demand constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter and monitoring of the probe by the Supreme Court.

On February 17, Dangwimsai Pul had released a letter written to the CJI, charging that her late husband’s suicide note contains many allegations of corruption in Arunachal Pradesh as well as in the judiciary and in particular, against two senior judges of the Supreme Court, who were party to the judgement that squashed the President’s Rule in Arunachal Pradesh and led to the unseating of her husband as the Chief Minister of the state. She also released her husband’s 60-page suicide note.