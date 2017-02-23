In a series of tweets, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the focus is on increasing production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination currencies, while complaints of cash shortage are being looked into.

“Enough cash available. Logistics issues of reloading ATMs more frequently being addressed,” Das said.

He also requested people to desist from withdrawing more money than they need.

“Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed. Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require. Overdrawal by some deprives others,” he added.