



Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, while briefing the media on his extensive interactions with top Chinese officials and talks at the upgraded strategic dialogue co-chaired by him here, said the talks were “useful” in conveying India’s concerns and priorities on key issues.

“On the issue of 1267 Committee’s sanctions on Masood Azhar, we again explained the rationale for that application and pointed out that this was really pursued by other countries, not by India alone,” Jaishankar said, referring to the US’ application backed by the UK and France this year to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

On the Chinese Foreign Ministry calling for “solid evidence” to get Azhar banned, Jaishankar said, “in the case of Azhar, Jaish itself is proscribed under 1267. So the proof is in (the) 1267 Committee action. In this case what he has done, extent of his actions are well-documented.”

“Also the proposal in question this time is not moved by us. It is not that the burden of proof is on India to convince. The sponsors seem to be very well convinced, otherwise they would not have taken the initiative to move the proposal,” he said.

About China saying that there is no consensus on the issue, the Foreign Secretary said, “there is no consensus because China has not joined it”.

“On the NSG issue, (the) Chinese side underlined that they are open to India’s application for membership. They have their view of procedures and processes. These were different from where we are at the moment and most of the group is at the moment,” he said, referring to the wide support India’s application enjoyed in the 48-member elite grouping which controls global nuclear commerce.

“I would say, overall, I felt my visit was certainly useful in conveying to the Chinese side our concerns and priorities and gaining from them an appreciation and their understanding of the world situation and in what manner we could work together,” he said. – PTI