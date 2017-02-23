LUCKNOW, Feb 22 - The fourth phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held tomorrow in 53 Assembly constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the backward Bundelkhand region and the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough of Rae Bareli.
Assembly segments in Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency will be among the seats where the electoral exercise will take place.
However, in a first since 1998, Gandhi gave campaigning a miss in her constituency.
Other districts going to polls in this phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur. Backward and water-scarce Bundelkhand region also figures in this phase. – PTI