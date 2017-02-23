Sources in the Home Department told The Assam Tribune that the first step towards a strong second line defence would be to create posts of Superintendents of Police (Border) in the districts having international border with Bangladesh. The process of creation of the posts has started.

Sources pointed out that at present, the district Superintendents of Police are given additional charge of SP, Border. But as they are bogged down with law and order and other duties, they can spare very little time in dealing with the problem of influx of foreigners. However, after the creation of the new posts, the SP, Border of the four districts will work exclusively on the issue, which will improve the scenario. Moreover, the Border Police Force personnel are very often engaged in law and order duties and their services will be placed under the SP, Border, in the bordering districts and they will work exclusively for the purpose for which they are appointed.

Sources said that the government has already decided to raise four new battalions of police and they will mostly be used as second life of defence. The process of raising of the battalions will start soon, while the process of filling up the vacant posts in the existing Border Police Force is also likely to start soon.

Sources admitted that the riverine international border with Bangladesh is still considered most vulnerable. According to government records, there are 2,300 chars on the Brahmaputra and a survey of the chars has started. The police has already surveyed around 830 chars and the process is on to complete the process in the other chars as soon as possible. A committee headed by the Director General of Police has been formed to examine the situation and suggest measures to set up new river police stations and outposts wherever necessary. The government will start the process of setting up river police stations and outposts on the basis of the recommendations of the committee.

Shortage of boats is a major problem for the river police force and the government has already issued an order to use the boats of the State Disaster Response Force whenever necessary as such boats are not in use all throughout the year.

The State Government has also pointed out the loopholes in the border guarding system to the Centre so that corrective measures can be taken. It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had formed committees comprising legislators and senior officers to visit the international border areas to assess the situation on the ground and to suggest measures to improve border management. The committees have already submitted their reports and the Home Department completed the process of compiling it. Sonowal has informed the Home Ministry the main points of the reports.

On the problems faced by the police due to shortage of manpower, Home Department sources admitted that there are around 9,000 vacancies in the department. The government is planning to appoint around 4,000 police personnel by April this year and the rest of the vacancies will be filled up in a phased manner. However, sources admitted that filling up of vacancies is a continuous process as every year a good number of police personnel go on retirement.