The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was pushed to a distant second slot in Mumbai in the civic body elections held across Maharashtra. Of the 227 BMC seats, the Sena led in 94, still short of the 114 needed for a simple majority.

The BJP had won 60 seats while the Congress was at a distant third with 22 to its credit.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was poised to win 10 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party eight and the All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen four.

Stunned by the outcome, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam offered to resign from the post.

Buoyed by its imminent victory in Mumbai, Shiv Sena supporters celebrated across Mumbai.

The BMC had an annual budget of Rs 37,000 crore in 2016-17.