Cadaver dissection workshop organised



GUWAHATI, Feb 21 - The Aesthetic Society of North East India in association with Department of ENT FAA Medical College, Barpeta recently organised a cadaver dissection workshop and CME on Rhinoplasty, Facial plastic Surgery and Minimally invasive facial Rejuvenation at FAAMC, Barpeta. The resource person of this 11th CME and workshop was Dr Ulhas Raghavan, Facial plastic surgeon from Doncaster Royel Infirmary, London who elaborately demonstrated the various techniques of rhinoplasty (nose correction) in the morning cadaver dissection session. This was stated in a press release. In the afternoon, the CME was preceded by a brief inaugural function wherein the president of the Society, Prof Swagata Khanna in her presidential lecture emphasised the need for regular updates on the emerging cosmetic trends by holding such CME’s. On this day Dr NN Dutta, CMD of Down Town Hospital, Prof Jogesh Das, former head of the Department of Dermatology, GMCH, Prof Bhupen Deka, former head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, GMCH and Prof Kabita Baruah, former professor of ENT, GMCH were felicitated by the Society for their contribution towards the various fields of medical science, the release added.