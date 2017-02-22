As per the scheduled programme, the puja will begin at 8 am with the hoisting of the religious flag by Gakul Deka, president of the puja celebration committee followed by smriti tarpan by Lakshi Deka, secretary of the Kamrup District Journalists’ Association at 8-30 am. At 9 am Ayez Ali, Lecturer of Pub-Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali and Kandarpa Barman, social worker of Nanara will take part in tree plantation programme. At 12 noon, Bhaben Sarma will read out Siva Puran, at 2 pm Kshudra Palaha Kaniya Chuba Ayoti Naam group will perform their ayoti naam. At 5-30 pm, Trailokya Deka and Tubul Deka, president of Karara and Singarpara Gaon panchayat respectively will light the ceremonial light, at 6 pm felicitation programme will be held and at 6-30 pm the puja will begin. At 7 pm, the Kenduguri Nagara Naam Group will perform nagara naam and at 10 pm puspanjali and distribution of prasad will be held. The other programmes of the day will be mass cleanliness drive, installation of idol, reception etc.

The puja celebration committee has appealed to the pious sections of the locality to extend their cooperation to make the puja a success.