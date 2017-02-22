The programme which was held at Morigaon Sarvamangalam Mahavidyalaya started with flag hoisting by Rajen Deka, president of Morigaon district Asom Jatiya Swahid Poriyal Samannoy Parishad.

This was followed by swahid tarpan by Dipul Kumar Nath, former secretary of Morigaon AASU. The open meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Rajen Deka.

Addressing the gathering, Hemen Das, Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon dwelt at length on the welfare measures undertaken by the State Government for the martyrs’ families, who were killed during the Assam Movement.

Speaking on the occasion, AASU leaders Himangsu Mahanta and Abanti Bora demanded rehabilitation of the families of the martyrs of the Assam Movement. They also demanded implementation of the historic Assam Accord in letter and spirit.