Another plume in NRL’s beret

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 21 - Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been awarded the ‘Rashtra Vibhushan Award 2016-17 - Platinum Category’ in the Petroleum Refinery Sector for Excellence in Environment Protection. Instituted by the Foundation for Accelerated Mass Empowerment (FAME), New Delhi, the award comprising a trophy and citation was presented to Manager (Environment) NRL, Jitumani Saloi by Dr Ram Raj Rai, Director of Lok Sabha, Parliament House and Narender Nath, former Minister of Education and Technical Education, Power, Tourism and Language in the presence of former Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road & Highways, Labour and Employment, Health & family Welfare, Oscar Fernandes at an award-giving ceremony held in New Delhi recently.