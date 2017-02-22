Addressing the gathering, Jamiat leader from Uttar Pradesh, Hazrat Moulana Ashad Rashidi called upon the workers to strengthen the organisation. He came down heavily on the communal attitude of the present Government, both at the Centre and the State. Moulana Rashidi called for uniting all democratic-minded people to fight against these communal forces.

District Jamiat president Abdul Latif was on the chair.

Well-known journalist Manojit Mahanta, State Jamiat president Mutaq Anfor and AAMSU leader Azizur Rahman, besides others, addressed the gathering.

Another meeting of the Jamiat was held at Nilbagan on the same day under the auspices of Hojai and Lanka district Jamiat, which was chaired by Sheikh Mahammad Ali.