SAI selection trial
GUWAHATI, Feb 21 - The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre here will hold a selection trial for induction of boys and girls in the disciplines of Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Fencing, Taekwondo, Swimming and Weightlifting (only girls) under its Residencial and Day Boarding Schemes.
The selection trial will be conducted at the SAI Regional Centre, New Field Complex here on February 28 and March 1 from 8 am onwards.
Interested candidates, having medal winning performance in district level championships and in the age group of 12 to 17 years may contact the incharge, SAI STC for further information, stated a SAI press release.