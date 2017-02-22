Navajyoti win GSA cricket tie

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 21 - An all round show by Chanakya Sarma enabled Navajyoti Club to trounce Maharana Athletic Club by 68 runs in the Guwahati Sports Association’s A Division Cricket League for the Indra Prova Dutta Memorial Trophy at the IIT ground today. After scoring 39 in Navajyoti’s total of 126 for six in 20 overs, Chanakya took four wickets to restrict the opponent for 58. Brief scores: Navajyoti 126/6 (Chanakya Sarma 39, Abhijit Singha Roy 32, Subham Sarma 18, Darpandra Bhuyan 2/23). Maharana 58 (Chanakya Sarma 4/16, Rohit Singh 2/13).