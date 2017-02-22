Stating this in a release, All Assam Tennis Association president Raktim Saikia informed that yesterday another Assam boy Parikshit Somani was beaten by Dalwinder Singh 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 in the first round match.

Heavy rain since last evening has adversely affected the progress of the event as only five of the twelve scheduled matches could be completed today.

Today’s results: N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) bt Adil Kalyanpur (Ind) 6-2, 6-3; N Sriram Balaji (Ind) bt Aryan Goveas (Ind) 6-3, 7-5; Siddharth Vishwakarma (Ind) bt Tejas Chaukulkar (Ind) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (3); Ranjeet Murugesan (Ind) bt Adriaan De Jager (Ned) 6-3, 6-4; Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) bt Mohammed Iftikher Sheikh (Ind) 6-4, 6-3.