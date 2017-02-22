Speaking as the chief guest of the function, Director DIPR Meghachandra Kongbam highlighted the role of media in developing languages. He said there is a need for more collaborative venture to develop major languages as well as minor languages in the State.

Also attending the function was Mother Language Lovers’ of the World (Manipur Chapter, India) president Chungkham Jasobanta. Dr R Sanga spoke on Paite language, DL Kabui spoke on Kabui language and Dr Babloo Yumnam spoke on Natural Language Processing.

February 21 is the International Mother Language Day proclaimed by the General Conference of the UNESCO in November 1999.