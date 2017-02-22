The MBDPF said that a public meeting was held at all the seven relief camps on February 14 and 15 in which the refugees expressed their unwillingness to return to Mizoram by raising their hands. The public meeting was conducted as per the decision of a meeting of Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) in Guwahati on February 12 in which the MBDPF was entrusted to submit the public decision within three months. The JMG meeting, comprising representatives of the Ministries of Home Affairs of Mizoram and Tripura and MBDPF, went inconclusive.

The repatriation process was scheduled to begin from the second week of February.

The present repatriation plan has no survivable infrastructure for the repatriated families, the MBDPF said and accused the Mizoram government of initiating the repatriation process just because of the Central government’s pressure and get financial advantage.

The MBDPF reiterated that its demand for allocation of five hectares of land to each repatriated family, formation of grouping/model villages for the repatriated families and enhancement of cash assistance are legitimate and constitutional rights of the Bru refugees.

The Forum also alleged that there is no guarantee of life and property as the Mizoram government refused deployment of either Central security force or IR battalion. Among others, the Government of Mizoram also strongly refused to provide jobs to the repatriated Brus.

In November, Mizoram officials identified 32,857 people belonging to 5,413 families staying in relief camps in Tripura for physical repatriation.

The physical repatriation was initially scheduled to commence on November 30 but it could not take off due to various reasons, including increase in the number of bona fide residents of Mizoram from 21,000 to 32,857, necessitating revision of the expenditure estimate.

The Brus are lodged in the six relief camps since the later part of 1997 due to communal tension.