Trinamool Congress MLA Asish Saha sought a clarification from the Finance Minister during the Question Hour on the use of Rs 600 crore earmarked in the Budget for financial year 2017-18.

The Minister replied the government has decided to provide an upward pay structure to the government employees with the Rs-600 crore provisioned in the Budget. “The Finance Department will do whatever it finds good for the employees,” he said.

However, Trinamool MLAs were not happy with the reply of the Minister saying that if the Assam government could implement 7th CPC why the same thing could not be done in Tripura?