The attack took place at two different places along the popular hilly Tongjei Maril route connecting Noney and Bishnupur districts when the Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam was on his way to attend a flag hoisting function of the ensuing 11th Assembly election at his Khoupum constituency, about 85 km west of here.

The first incident took place when a police team from Nungba side was trying to clear the route near Thingkhongjang village around 8.30 am, while the second occurred when a road opening party of the State police from Bishnupur side was fired upon near Nungkaolong area around 12 noon, sources reaching here added. The injured police man has been identified as Yumnam Jenish, who was reportedly hit by a bullet at his thigh in the second incident.

The former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Gaikhangam, a resident of Khoupum and his team, comprising ADC members and his security men, were stranded for about 30 minutes near Nungkaolong. They proceeded to Khoupum under security cover to formally launch the election campaign by holding the flag hoisting function which was attended by the village chiefs, party workers, and villagers.

There are also reports of fire-fight between the militants and police following a series of blank fire while the meeting was under way around 12 noon. No armed group claimed responsibility for the day’s attack till the report was filed.