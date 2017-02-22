In his resignation letter, Ralte alleged that the opposition parties have forced his resignation and that they are also trying to involve the Chief Minister unnecessarily.

Ralte tendered his resignation on February 15 over the controversy of sending 32 youths to a fake institution in West Bengal in 2014 in which he, along with Mizoram Youth Commissioner T Sangkunga, was held responsible. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has already accepted the resignation of MYC Chairman Sangkunga.