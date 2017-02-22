Staff Reporter/correspondent
GUWAHATI/JALUKBARI, Feb 21 - Sensation prevailed at the Scholar’s Institute of Technology and Management located at Garchuk here after a student was murdered by his classmate at the institute’s hostel last night.
The victim, Rajen Tasang, was a fourth semester student of the civil engineering department of the institute. He was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate Katem Dai (21) after an altercation on the verandah of the second floor of the hostel around 9 pm last.
Both the students hail from Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh. Garchuk Police Station OC Ranjit Das said the accused has been arrested.