The victim, Rajen Tasang, was a fourth semester student of the civil engineering department of the institute. He was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate Katem Dai (21) after an altercation on the verandah of the second floor of the hostel around 9 pm last.

Both the students hail from Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh. Garchuk Police Station OC Ranjit Das said the accused has been arrested.