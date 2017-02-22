Trains rescheduled

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 21 - In view of the ‘Rail Roko’ agitation called by the Adivasi Ceasefire Organisation and Birsa Commando Force in Kokrajhar on February 22 in support of their various demands, several trains have been cancelled, regulated or short terminated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). NFR has also cancelled a number of train scheduled for tomorrow. They are the 15771 Alipurduar Jn-Kamakhya Intercity Express, 15772 Kamakhya-Alipurduar Jn Intercity Express, 15769 Alipurduar Jn-Lumding Intercity Express, 15770 Lumding-Alipurduar Jn Intercity Express, 55811 Dhubri-Kamakhya Passenger, 55812 Kamakhya-Dhubri Passenger, 55753 Alipurduar Jn-Guwahati Intercity Express and 55754 Guwahati-Alipurduar Jn Intercity Express. In addition, the 15959 Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 12236 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 15619 Gaya-Kamakhya Express, 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 12516 Guwahati-Trivandrum Express, 15960 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express and 12501 Guwahati-New Delhi Poorvattar Sampark Kranti will be controlled at various places, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer PJ Sharma said.