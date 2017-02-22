Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi also accused Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of adopting a “casual” attitude in the matter. He also demanded an inquiry into the entire matter.

“This government is not giving due importance to the education sector. Even during our government, such problems used to occur only when Himanta was serving as the Education Minister, but not when Sarat Borkotoky and Ripun Bora were handling the portfolio. Small incidents took place when Borkotoky or Bora were minister, but not on such a large scale. Such large scale anomalies take place only when Himanta is the Education Minister, whether in the Congress government or the BJP government,” Gogoi alleged.

He added, “The Education Minister is taking the matter very lightly. There is a lack of seriousness in the government’s reaction to the goof-up. Himanta has made very casual statements and he is treating it as a minor matter. He is only interested in publicity and not in work.”

Gogoi accused the BJP-led government at Dispur of adopting a divisive agenda and attempting to propagate the agenda of the Sangh Parivar among school students.

“In Assam even school children are being sought to be given RSS training. They want to poison young minds and disrupt the communal harmony and unity among various communities,” said the former Chief Minister.

Gogoi said that while Assam has progressed in other sectors during recent years, the State continues to be at the bottom among major states across the country as far as education and health are concerned. He however admitted that even his regime had failed in those areas.

Asked what he believes could be the solution to the anomalies which have been noticed year after year in the functioning of SEBA, Gogoi said, “The solution is sincerity and to hand over power to experts and educationists. SEBA should follow the CBSE examination system, which is tried and tested and flawless. But that is with regard to the examination system only. In other matters, there is a need to look in depth and find solutions.”

Gogoi added, “Let the Chief Minister make a thorough inquiry (into the goof-up). He cannot remain mum. Let there be an inquiry on SEBA. If necessary have a judicial commission. And then hand over everything to educationists so that such incidents do not recur.”

On being reminded that such goof-ups were also common during the previous Congress regime headed by him, Gogoi said, “We admit our mistake. That is why we are now in the opposition. But BJP came to power with the slogan of parivartan. So they should bring in change.”

With regard to the Centre’s decision to release additional amount as part of the crude oil royalty due to Assam, Gogoi said his government had filed the case in the matter initially.

The former Chief Minister accused the BJP-led State government of lacking sincerity regarding update of the NRC. “They do not want to solve the foreigners problem. Rather, they want to keep the issue burning for political and electoral reasons. BJP talks of jati, mati and bheti. But without NRC, how can our jati be safeguarded? The Chief Minister is now trying to pass the buck on to the Centre. But during my government, we had pressurised the then Central government on NRC despite New Delhi’s reluctance. Our government and AASU had together pressurised the Centre. Why cannot the present government do the same?” reasoned Gogoi.