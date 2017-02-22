



Addressing the media here, Naren Hazarika, general secretary of socio-cultural organisation Jyotirupa, the organisers of the event, stated that eminent educationist Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury would inaugurate the festival.

“During the past 38 years, Jyotirupa has promoted new talents in the field of theatre and culture and a number of new actors, singers, directors and other persons associated with the field of theatre have found a platform through various events of Jyotirupa. Through the drama festival, we want to attract the younger generations towards drama,” Hazarika said.

On the first day of the event, two plays – Murkhor Bakasto, directed by Kishor Tahbildar, and Atithishala, directed by Nitul Kumar Medhi – which secured the first two positions in last year’s Jyotirupa one-act play competition, would be staged. The plays would be staged by Natghar from Nityananda, Bajali, and Natmandal, Pathshala, respectively.

On February 25, Kala Bithika, Guwahati, will present Teton Tamuli; on February 26, JB Production Tezpur will stager Aadhe Adhure; on February 27, Assam Natya Sanmilan, Jorhat branch, will present Usuf Juleikha, while Rangalay of Puranigudam will stage O Mur Aai, on February 28 – the last day of the event.

Working president of Jyotirupa Minoti Choudhury and vice presidents Dilip Baruah, Bhuban Lahkar and Roman Sarma and others also addressed the media.