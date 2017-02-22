



While students with visual impairment from Moran Blind School have been given scribes who are just VIIIth standard students, students of Jorhat Blind School have not been allowed the standard one hour extra time for a three-hour examination and only been given 20 extra minutes to write their examination.

“With Class VIII passed students as scribe, examinees are greatly hampered in their performance, in as much as, the Class VIII scribes are ignorant of terminologies, signs, symbols and formulae used in Xth standard Mathematics and Science. We visited the SEBA office today, and apprised the authorities of our problem. Information regarding the change in the rules is never properly conveyed to us. The blind students face lots of problem due to this,” said Naresh Joshi, administrator of Moran Blind School.

Meanwhile, four students with visual impairment from Jorhat Blind School had been given only 20 minutes extra time to write their HSLC Examination 2017 at the Jorhat Balya Bhawan exam centre. Faced with such circumstances, the visually impaired HSLC candidates are in a state of panic, which has also terribly affected their performance in the two examinations already conducted under HSLC this year.

To ensure better facilities for the students with disability for the rest of the examination, the Disability Law Unit, Shishu Sarothi today intervened with the Secretary, SEBA and apprised him of the anomalies.

“What is really surprising and shocking is the fact that every year, we come across such cases, where in spite of there being clear guidelines from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for scribe and extra time, education officials concerned are either blissfully unaware of the same or just have a cavalier attitude and do not take adequate steps in time to ensure rights of students with disabilities in the examination process,” said sources at the Disability Law Unit, Shishu Sarothi.