The Union Home Minister had discussion with the State unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Ranjeet Kumar Dass and others on the current situation in the State.

Dass told The Assam Tribune that during the discussion he requested the Home Minister to grant permission to create a State industrial security force in line with the Central Industrial Security Force. He said that creation of such a force would not only help in providing security to the industrial units but also help in easing the problem of unemployment. He pointed out that after the creation of the force, there would be no recurring cost as the industrial units would pay the salaries of the personnel of the force deployed in such units.

Dass said that the Home Minister agreed to accept the proposal on principle and said that the State Government should send a detailed scheme to the Centre in this regard. He said that he would soon have talks with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal so that such a scheme can be sent to the Centre at the earliest.

The State BJP president said that he briefed the Home Minister about the functioning of the BJP-led Government. “I told him that there was not much impact of demonetisation in the State and the Congress has been agitating for its own political gain,” he said.