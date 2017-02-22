“Brahmaputra is our culture, civilisation, economy and lifeline. Namami Brahmaputra has been conceptualised to offer our collective gratitude to the mighty river which has given so much and which has potential to give much more for our development and prosperity,” ASTC MD Anand Prakash Tiwari, who is handling the media cell for the festival said.

“A number of states of the country have launched attractive and vibrant campaigns to create a positive perception and ecosystem for promotion of tourism and attracting investments. Through this festival, we are going to promote our state and our culture, custom, tradition, tourism, inland water potential, trade, investment option, commerce and industry etc,” he said.

As part of the festival, team of government officials will visit all the state capitals and major cities. They will liaise with local tour operators, tourism departments of the respective states, industry bodies and will also organize road shows with students to generate awareness about Assam’s culture and immense potential.

The officials will also hold media briefings at other state capitals, said Tiwari, who is visiting Lucknow for this purpose.

“The whole idea is to create a positive image of the state everywhere,” he added.

The central function will be held at Guwahati while the opening ceremony will be on March 31 and the closing on April 4.

“We are doing the branding and promotion in all the major airports of country. We have given articles in flight magazines to promote our culture, potential and possibilities,” he added.

The event will feature indigenous sports, cultural performances, business meets, seminars and symposiums, exhibitions, river ecosystem and interpretation zones, programmes related to history, tradition and legends etc.