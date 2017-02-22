Five relatives of Pul in an appeal said, “It is very unfortunate and distressing for the family that the note is being used by some individuals for vested political interest.”

“We strongly oppose any misuse of the note for political purpose as it is a very emotional issue concerning the whole family and we believe that no person or individual has the right to exploit or play with their emotions,” they said.

“The entire family is struggling hard to come to terms with the loss of a dear and senior member of the family and we are still living in immense mental and psychological trauma,” the family said.

Pul had committed suicide on August 9 last year at his official residence.

“Gradually, we have been learning to move ahead by coming to terms with the sorrow, pain and grief but the latest development has yet again jolted, shaken and disturbed the whole family,” the appeal said. “Since the issue is emotive, sentimental and soulful for the family, it should not be used for vested political purpose,” it said.

The family members comprised Pul’s brother Bajaj Pul, nephews Muhilum Pul, Batong Pul, Ahoso Pul and Goneso Pul. – PTI