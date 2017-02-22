Informing this, sources in the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) told this newspaper today that the subdivisional officers of all the electrical subdivisions have been instructed to take fool-proof steps for the purpose in ensuring regular supply of power to the examination centres. The sources referred to the statement made by Minister of State for Power Pallab Lochan Das today, in this respect.

It needs mention here that due to the overcast sky in some areas of the State, the candidates appearing in the above examinations had to write their answers under the light of the candles, as there was no power supply in their examination halls. This created a tumult all over the State. Many people questioned the efficacy of the steps taken by the State Government to conduct the examinations smoothly.

Congress’ censure: Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has criticised Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his attempt at belittling the issue of power supply to the examination halls.

The Education Minister should refrain from politicising such issues and engage himself in the conduction of the examinations smoothly in the greater interest of the State, said the APCC in a statement here this evening.