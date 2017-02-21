Inaugurating the open meeting held on the occasion, Manoj Kumar Boruah , ADC of Sivasagar said that the effort to commemorate the life and works of the Pir will be worthwhile if the message of harmony and peace he sought to propagate are followed in real life by everyone.

Hembhai, the Kulapati of Santi Sadhana Ashram in his speech said the Sufi saint was also a preacher of spirituality like Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhavadeva, that led to an all-pervasive air of tolerance and peaceful co-existence of all class and communities of society, nowhere to be seen in India.

Noted journalist Hyder Hussain said that the history of India,till the time when it was inscribed on stone or copper plates across the country, was real and impartial accounts of reality. But when historians patronised by the kings and rulers began to write history, it turned out to be subjective, partial and even fictitious descriptions of rajas and maharajas. Inamul Hazarika, secretary of the Dargah Management Committee read out the report while the souvenir, edited by Muktab Hussain and Mustafiz Ahmed was released by Budhin Deori of ONGC, Assam Asset, Nazira.

Zakirul Hussain, president of the Dargah Management Committee, hoisted the flag and began the day’s programme on February 18. Dr Bhubaneswar Deka , a research scholar on the works of Azan Pir, inaugurated the All Assam Zikir and Zari competition and said that the Azan Pir Dargah Award should be continued as before by the present Government. Arfida Yasmin, Izaz Ali and Sahil Mustak won the first, second and third prizes in the lower group in the State-level Zikir competition. Rimpy Tamuly, Sikha Boruah and Pronita Lachit were awarded the first, second and third positions in the upper category.