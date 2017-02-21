The 2.62-km road stretch will be repaired under the Assam Road Maintenance Fund and the cost is estimated to be Rs 2 crore.

Later, the PWD Minister laid the foundation stone of three other projects alongside Deputy Speaker and Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul; Commissioner and Special Secretary PWRD Mohan Chandra Boro; Additional Chief Secretary PWD etc., Alok Kumar; Cachar BJP president Uday Shankar Goswami and Executive Engineer of PWD, Cachar, Mrinmoy Nath.

The projects include the Jahajgodam road which will be repaired at an estimated cost of Rs 99.25 lakh; Nutanpatty road at Rs 39.94 lakh and the E&D embankment from Swamiji Road point on both sides at Rs 96.25 lakh respectively. All the road stretches will be repaired under the Assam Road Maintenance Fund.

Addressing the people at Swamiji Road, Parimal Suklabadiya said, “Roads are inter-related with our lives and development of roads are a priority. The Government is truly aware of this basic requirement and maintains a transparent approach towards providing better roads to the people of the State.”

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner and Special Secretary of PWRD Mohan Chandra Boro said that development of roads shall usher in social progress. PWD Executive Engineer Mrinmoy Nath assured that the department shall deliver quality work to the people of Silchar and the district at large. He also informed that roads under the 28 municipal wards have been sanctioned.