Many of the civic workers throughout the State have also been denied their salaries since the last 16 months, even as the current State Government feigns ignorance of the matter.

As the workers’ demands are being ignored by the State Government, they have launched yet another round of duty abstention from today, resulting in towns remaining filthy and garbage dumps uncleared.

The association has demanded a clear cut staffing pattern for all municipal employees of the State. They are also demanding regularisation of employment of all muster-roll, fixed pay and contractual employees in the municipalities of the State.

Municipal employees in the State, except those working for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, have been on various agitations since January 27 this year.

Last week, the association’s local unit here held a meeting with members of the public, where the civic workers explained the purpose of their agitation, while also calling for full public support to their cause. The meeting resolved to approach the State Government and ask for redressal of the civic employees’ grievances.

The meeting was presided over by former Dibrugarh Municipal Board chairman, Dr Kamini Ranjan Baruah, who is associated with the Asom Gana Parishad. Ironically, the AGP, which was in power for two terms in the State earlier, did nothing then to address the workers’ demands. The civic workers had raised the same demands then too.

With none of the political parties – AGP, BJP or the Congress – doing anything to resolve the municipal workers’ apparently genuine grievances, the workers do have an uphill task on hand in making the administration wake up to their cause.