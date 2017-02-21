The cattle smugglers were identified as Jahiru Ali (27) of South Salmara and Saidkur Rahman (28) of Golakganj, said an official statement.

They were apprehended by troops of the Border Outpost (BoP) Kalaicharbari and BoP Kedar Adda, along with six cattle heads, while attempting to smuggle them to Bangladesh. They were subsequently handed over to the local police for legal action.

Further, BSF troops of Guwahati Frontier seized 64 cattle heads having approximate value of Rs 4,99,940 and miscellaneous items worth Rs 40,610 during an operation which was conducted yesterday night, the statement added.

It added that the BSF troops maintained constant vigil against trans-border crimes and illegal infiltration.