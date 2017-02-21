Sinha on Saturday night at Garamur, directed the Executive Director of National Health Mission, Assam Dr Ashok Baishya to take stern action against these three health departmental officials for their utter negligence and inactiveness in duty.

Sinha and Dr Baishya also made inspection visits to the Garamur Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital and Jengraimukh Model Hospital under construction. He ordered to complete the construction work of the model hospital within March 31.

He also said that the Garamur Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital will be developed into a fully fledged district hospital within two years and for this task an amount of Rs 22.24 crore has already been allotted.