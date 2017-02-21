



Altogether, 52 top ranking officers and constables of Assam Police serving in Kokrajhar received DGP commendation certificates from Dr LR Bishnoi, ADGP (Railway) Assam & IGP, BTAD, for their outstanding professional competence displayed in connection with successful operation against extremists in Kokrajhar district. Kokrajhar SP, Rajen Singh, Chirang SP, SP Ray Medhi, Tabu Ram Pegu, Additional SP of Kokrajhar, among others, attended the ceremony and spoke on the occasion.

Kokrajhar Police earned the awards in such big numbers, which is an all-time record in the history of Assam only because of the joint effort and team work of all the security personnel of different security forces and agencies working in Kokrajhar, said ADGP (Railway), Assam. Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Dr LR Bishnoi also said the awards will certainly help to boost the morale of the security personnel in Kokrajhar district.