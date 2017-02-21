GOC 57 Mountain Division Major General U Suresh Kumar, president of the Manipur Equestrian Association Dr S Joy Kumar Singh, Dy GOC of 57 Mountain Division Brig SKS Chauhan, Commander of 9 Sector (Assam Rifles) Brig JS Bainsla and Director of State Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services Dr H Chaoba Singh were present in the opening ceremony as guests.

Stating that the tournament has been organised to support and promote the traditional game of polo, popularly known as Sagol Kangjei. Speaking on the occasion GOC Major General Suresh said that the game, which was once known as the game of the Kings has now became the king of games.

The Eastern Students’ Club (ESC) A team eked out a thrilling 4-3 win over Manipur Police Sports Club (MPSC-C) in the opening match on Sunday while MPSC-B defeated KRYPSA Naoremthong 8-5 goals on the second day of the tournament on Monday.