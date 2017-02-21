Volleyball tourney at AMA



GUWAHATI, Feb 20 - The 10th Dr Anannya Madhab Memorial Inter Hostel Volleyball Tournament was held at the Officers’ Mess of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMC) campus, Dibrugarh on February 18 and 19. The tournament was inaugurated by Dr Ratan Kakoty, Principal of AMC. The results: (Men’s winners) Old Boys’ Hostel I, runners-up: New Boys’ Hostel. (Ladies’ winners) Dr Sarita Toshnial Ladies Hostel, runners-up: 200 Beded Girls’ Hostel. Best players (male) Dr Mahesh, (female) Dr Ruth Khawbung, a press release said.