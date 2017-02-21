Altogether 35 climbers from Assam took part in the competition. In the boys’ section Biswajyoti Hojai, Ankur Deuri and Methew John Marak won the first three positions. In girls’ category Janaki Devi, Nitu Basumatary and Dimpi Boro were the top three position holders.

The top three position holders were awarded Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 respectively with running trophies. Veteran mountaineer of AMA Amar Jyot Deka has supervised the event. Biswajyoti Hojai climbed 32 feet with a record time of 1 minute 12 second, an AMA release said.