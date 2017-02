State boxing body’s meeting on Feb 25



GUWAHATI, Feb 20 - The Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) has convened its Executive Committee (EC) meeting on February 25 at 11 am. The meeting will be held at the AABA office in the RG Baruah Sports complex here. All the EC members and two representatives from all the AABA affiliated units are informed to attend the meeting, stated Hemanta Kumar Kalita, AABA general secretary in a release.