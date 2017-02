City CC down New Star

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 20 - City Cricket Club posted a convincing five-wicket victory against New Star Club in a low scoring GSA A Division Cricket Leaguematch at the IIT playground today. Restricting the opponent for a paltry 82 in 20.2 overs, City CC reached the target in 20 overs losing five wickets. Brief scores: New Star 82 (Aman Ullah Khan 18, Deepjyoti Debnath 3/17, Chandandeep Das 3/27). City CC 83/5 (Rahul Hazarika 30, Chandan Jha 26, Dhiraj Kalita 3/23, Aman U Khan 2/19).